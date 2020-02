BRIEF-Mastercard Says Coronavirus Impacts Cross-Border Travel, E-Commerce Growth

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc:

* MASTERCARD INC - CROSS-BORDER TRAVEL, & TO A LESSER EXTENT CROSS-BORDER E-COMMERCE GROWTH, IS BEING IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* MASTERCARD INC - EXPECT YEAR-OVER-YEAR NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 9-10% IN Q1 ON A CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS

* MASTERCARD INC - UPDATES FIRST-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2020 NET REVENUE OUTLOOK BASED ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* MASTERCARD - SWITCHED VOLUME AND SWITCHED TRANSACTION GROWTH REMAIN IN-LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* MASTERCARD - IF TRENDS CONTINUE THROUGH END OF QUARTER, YOY NET REVENUE GROWTH IN Q1 WILL BE ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT POINTS LOWER THAN DISCUSSED ON JAN. 29, 2020

* MASTERCARD - IF CORONAVIRUS IMPACT IS LIMITED TO Q1, 2020 NET REVENUE GROWTH TO BE AT LOW END OF LOW-TEENS RANGE, ON CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS, EXCLUDING M&A Source: (bit.ly/2Tegy94) Further company coverage: