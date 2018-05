May 2 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc:

* MASTERCARD SAYS ESTIMATED FY IMPACT FROM NEW ACCOUNTING GUIDANCE EXPECTED TO BE INCREASE OF ABOUT $300 MILLION IN NET REVENUE - SEC FILING

* MASTERCARD - ESTIMATED FY IMPACT FROM NEW ACCOUNTING GUIDANCE EXPECTED TO BE INCREASE OF $200 MILLION IN OPERATING. EXPENSES IN 2018 Source text : (bit.ly/2FACMtg) Further company coverage: