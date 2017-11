Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc:

* MASTERCARD TO EXPAND TECHNOLOGY HUB IN NEW YORK CITY

* MASTERCARD SAYS WILL NEARLY TRIPLE ITS WORK FORCE THROUGH CREATION OF OVER 470 JOBS BY 2024

* MASTERCARD SAYS WILL RELOCATE ITS CURRENT TECH HUB OPERATIONS AT 150 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK CITY Source: mstr.cd/2j3ONin Further company coverage: