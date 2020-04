BRIEF-Mastrad Expects Increase In Group Revenue In Q4

April 29 (Reuters) - Mastrad SA:

* ANTICIPATES IMPROVEMENT IN RESULTS FOR CURRENT YEAR AND SHARP INCREASE IN TURNOVER AND RESULTS FOR FOLLOWING QUARTERS IF HEALTH SITUATION IMPROVES GRADUALLY

* STRONG INCREASE IN GROUP REVENUE EXPECTED IN FOURTH QUARTER OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2020

* CASH POSITION IS TIGHT, BUT PAST CAPITAL INCREASES AND BOND ISSUES, THE CASH FLOW GENERATED ON B-TO-B SALES AND THE EXPECTATION OF A NEW FINANCING LINE GUARANTEED BY THE STATE ENABLE US TO CONTINUE OUR EFFORTS AND OUR RECOVERY