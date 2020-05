BRIEF-Mastrad H1 EBITDA Loss Widens To 0.5 Million Euros

May 15 (Reuters) - Mastrad SA:

* H1 OPERATING LOSS WIDENS BY 4%, 647 K€ COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2018 WHICH AMOUNTED TO 618 K€

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA LOSS EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CASH FLOW GENERATED ON B TO B SALES AND THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW FINANCING LINE GUARANTEED BY THE STATE ALLOW US TO CONTINUE EFFORTS AND RECOVERY

* IMPACT OF THE END-OF-YEAR NATIONAL STRIKES IS FELT STRONGLY

* TODAY OUR ASIAN SUPPLIERS HAVE RETURNED TO ACTIVITY AT MORE THAN 80% OF THEIR CAPACITY, AND OUR SUPPLY CHAIN IS BACK TO NORMAL

* GROUP TURNOVER FOR THE Q4 OF THE YEAR IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE SHARPLY DESPITE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* WILL GRADUALLY RESUME ITS ACTIVITY AT THE END OF CONTAINMENT