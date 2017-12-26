FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 26, 2017 / 6:45 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF- Masuda Flour Milling announces outcome of takeover bid by Nitto Fuji Flour Milling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26(Reuters) - Masuda Flour Milling Co Ltd

* Says Nitto Fuji Flour Milling Co Ltd, which is a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corp, acquired 560,886 shares of the company during the period from Nov. 13 to Dec. 25

* Acquisition price at 4,805 yen per share

* Settlement starts on Dec. 29

* Says Nitto Fuji Flour Milling will hold 92.2 percent voting rights in the company after the transaction, up from 30.7 percent

* Says its second biggest shareholder, SHINMEI CO.,LTD will cut voting power in the company to 0 percent from 14.7 percent

* Effective Dec. 29

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vSVjvP ; goo.gl/A36SJv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

