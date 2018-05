May 14 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co:

* MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* MATADOR RESOURCES CO - HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 7 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* MATADOR RESOURCES CO - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: