BRIEF-Matador Resources Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.55

May 2 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co:

* MATADOR RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 2018 AVERAGE DAILY OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION INCREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY TO 45,300 BOE PER DAY AS COMPARED TO Q4 2017

* QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY OIL PRODUCTION INCREASED 7% SEQUENTIALLY TO 26,500 BARRELS PER DAY

* SEES AVERAGE DAILY OIL PRODUCTION AND AVERAGE DAILY NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE ABOUT 3 TO 4% IN Q2 VERSUS Q1