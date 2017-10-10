FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Matas says Q2 ‍underlying growth rate for owned stores was 0.8%
October 10, 2017 / 5:25 PM / in 10 days

BRIEF-Matas says Q2 ‍underlying growth rate for owned stores was 0.8%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Matas A/S

* ‍trading update for Q2 2017/18 and adjusted expectations for 2017/18​

* ‍underlying growth rate for owned stores was 0.8% in Q2 2017/18​

* ‍Underlying revenue in first six months of 2017/18 was down by 1.1%​

* Revised expectations for 2017/18 include decline in underlying revenue of between 0 and 2%

* ‍Sees EBITA to be realised at a level between DKK 440-470 million for 2017/18​

* Sees ‍investments of around DKK 90-100 million for 2017/18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

