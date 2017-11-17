FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Match Group announces senior notes offering
November 17, 2017 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Match Group announces senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc

* Match Group announces senior notes offering

* Match Group Inc - Intends to commence an offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027​

* Match Group Inc - ‍Interest rate and other terms of notes will be determined at time of sale​

* Match Group Inc - Intends to use proceeds of offering, along with cash on hand, to redeem existing senior notes due 2022​

* Match Group Inc - Also ‍to use proceeds of offering to pay accrued interest and expenses associated with redemption​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

