BRIEF-Match Group Sees Q2 Rev $405 Mln - $415 Mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc:

* SEES Q2 REVENUE $405 MILLION - $415 MILLION

* MATCH GROUP INC Q2 REVENUE VIEW $389.8 MILLION —THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA $160 MILLION - $165 MILLION

* MATCH GROUP SAYS “TINDER NOT RELIANT ON FACEBOOK DATA”; CO’S PROPRIETARY MATCHING ALGORITHMS DO NOT RELY ON FACEBOOK OR THIRD-PARTY DATA

* SEES FY REVENUE $1.6 BILLION - $1.7 BILLION

* MATCH GROUP INC FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.60 BILLION —THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EBITDA $600 MILLION - $650 MILLION

* SEES Q2 REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY TINDER, STABILITY AT OTHER BRANDS

* RAISES FY REVENUE OUTLOOK BY $100 MILLION, PRIMARILY DUE TO TINDER EXCEEDING CO'S EXPECTATIONS Source text (bit.ly/2K7S37A) Further company coverage: