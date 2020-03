BRIEF-Mateon Provides Update On Its Rapid Antiviral Response Program Initially Targeting Covid-19

March 2 (Reuters) - Mateon Therapeutics Inc:

* MATEON PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS RAPID ANTIVIRAL RESPONSE PROGRAM INITIALLY TARGETING COVID-19

* MATEON THERAPEUTICS - BEEN EVALUATING THERAPEUTIC AND AI PLATFORMS TO AID IN TREATMENT OF CURRENT COVID-19 VIRUS OUTBREAK

* MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC - HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS IN DEPLOYING ITS CLINICAL ASSETS AGAINST COVID-19 VIRUS

* MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW DIVISION HAS ALREADY IDENTIFIED INITIAL ANTI-VIRAL CANDIDATES AND HAS ENTERED INTO COLLABORATIONS WITH RESEARCHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: