April 27 (Reuters) - Mateon Therapeutics Inc:

* MATEON THERAPEUTICS - SUBMITTED IND APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA TO STUDY ITS INVESTIGATIONAL DRUG, OT-101, FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MATEON THERAPEUTICS - PROPOSED RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED PHASE 2 STUDY INTENDED TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF OT-101 IN ADULT PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19 & PNEUMONIA IN U.S.