May 4 (Reuters) - Materialise NV:

* MATERIALISE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* MATERIALISE NV - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 37.5% FROM Q1 OF 2017 TO 43,899 KEUR

* MATERIALISE NV - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* MATERIALISE NV - ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018