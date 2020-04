April 30 (Reuters) - Maternus Kliniken AG:

* GROUP REVENUE IN 2019 EUR 124.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 124.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DOES NOT COUNT ON GROWTH IN 2020

* FY EBITDAR OF € 13.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 21.6 MILLION) AND AN EBT OF € -10.2 MILLION

* IN 2020, CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN € 101.0 AND € 105.0 MILLION

* DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO IMPROVE EBITDA (2019: € 8.9 MILLION) IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)