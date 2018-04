April 30 (Reuters) - Maternus Kliniken AG:

* IMPROVEMENT OF FY GROUP SALES BY EUR 3.1 MILLION TO EUR 127.1 MILLION

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) INCREASED BY 7.7 PERCENT TO EUR 6.2 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: REVENUES OF EUR 125 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: REVENUES OF EUR 125 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: CONSOLIDATED RESULT (EBIT) IN RANGE FROM EUR 3.5 MILLION TO EUR 4.5 MILLION