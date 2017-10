Aug 14 (Reuters) - MATERNUS KLINIKEN AG:

* CONFIRMATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

* H1 GROUP SALES UP BY 3.3 PERCENT TO EUR 63.5 MILLION

* AT EUR 2.6 MILLION, H1 EBIT WAS APPROXIMATELY 23 PERCENT ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR‘S RESULT​

* H1 EBT ALSO IMPROVED FROM EUR -0.7 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO A LOSS OF EUR -0.1 MILLION