Feb 19 (Reuters) - Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc:

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO COMMENCE PART 2 OF ENACT STUDY OF MAT2203 (ORAL AMPHOTERICIN B) FOR TREATMENT OF CRYPTOCOCCAL MENINGITIS

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA - PART 2 EFFICACY PORTION OF ENACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE Q1 2020