BRIEF-Matinas Biopharma Holdings Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.05

May 10 (Reuters) - Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc:

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* MATINAS - EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PIVOTAL PHASE 2 ADAPTIVE-DESIGNED STUDY FOR MAT2203 FOLLOWING ITS NEXT INTERACTION WITH FDA IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* ENDED QUARTER WITH CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $4.3 MILLION

* COMPANY BELIEVES THAT CASH ON HAND IS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO SEPTEMBER 2018