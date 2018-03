March 26 (Reuters) - Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc :

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA - ‍ENDED YEAR WITH CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF ABOUT $7.3 MILLION​

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS INC - BELIEVES THAT CASH ON HAND IS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO SEPTEMBER 2018