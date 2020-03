BRIEF-Matinas Biopharma Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.04

March 9 (Reuters) - Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc:

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.03 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* INITIATED ENHANCE-IT STUDY OF MAT9001 AGAINST VASCEPA. TOPLINE DATA EXPECTED Q4 2020

* INITIATED EFFICACY PHASE OF NIH-FUNDED ENACT STUDY OF MAT2203 IN CRYPTOCOCCAL MENINGITIS Q1 2020

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS - BASED ON CURRENT PROJECTIONS, CO BELIEVES THAT CASH ON HAND IS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2022

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA - PLANS TO ANNOUNCE PROGRESSION FROM COHORT TO COHORT OVER COURSE OF 2020, BUT FULL DATA FROM MAT2203 ENACT WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL SECOND HALF 2021