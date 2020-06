June 30 (Reuters) - Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc:

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA RESUMES ENROLLMENT IN THE ENHANCE-IT AND ENACT CLINICAL TRIALS

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA - TOPLINE DATA FROM ENHANCE-IT STUDY OF MAT9001 VERSUS. VASCEPA EXPECTED IN Q1 2021

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA - ENACT REMAINS ON TRACK FOR COHORT PROGRESSION IN Q4 2020

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN ENHANCE-IT STUDY IN AUGUST OF 2020