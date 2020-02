Feb 20 (Reuters) - Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc:

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS - ON FEB 19, CO PROVIDED NOTICE OF ITS TERMINATION OF CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING SALES AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 28, 2017

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS - TERMINATION OF EQUITY SALES AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND CANTOR FITZGERALD TO BE EFFECTIVE ON OR BEFORE MARCH 1, 2020 Source (bit.ly/37L9J49) Further company coverage: