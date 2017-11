Nov 23 (Reuters) - Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit 51.8 million rgt versus 46.5 million rgt‍​

* Qtrly revenue 202.9 million rgt versus 224.9 million rgt

* Declared second interim single tier dividend of 3.25 sen per share