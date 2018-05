BRIEF-Matrrix Energy Technologies To Acquire Oil And Gas Drilling Assets From Red Dog Drilling

May 10 (Reuters) - MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc:

* TO ACQUIRE OIL AND GAS DRILLING ASSETS FROM RED DOG DRILLING INC.

* PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, MATRRIX WILL ACQUIRE PURCHASED ASSETS FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $5.7 MILLION

* MATRRIX ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES- DEAL TO BE PAID WITH ISSUANCE OF 1.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO AT $0.45 PER COMMON SHARE AND $5 MILLION IN CASH

* MATRRIX ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES- AGREEMENT WITH RED DOG DRILLING INC PURSUANT TO WHICH CO HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ASSETS OF RED DOG