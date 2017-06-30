FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Matson enters into an amended and restated credit agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Matson enters into an amended and restated credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Matson Inc:

* Matson Inc - on June 29, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement- SEC filing

* Matson Inc says credit agreement has a five-year maturity and provides loan commitments to company as of closing date in aggregate amount of $650 million

* Credit Agreement amends and restates that certain credit agreement dated as of June 4, 2012

* Matson Inc says credit agreement also provides for letters of credit in aggregate amount of up to $100 million

* Matson Inc says credit agreement also provides a swing line loan in aggregate amount of up to $50 million Source text: (bit.ly/2t09LE9) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.