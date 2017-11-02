FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Matson Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.79
November 2, 2017 / 9:39 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Matson Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Matson Inc

* Matson Inc announces third quarter EPS of $0.79, raises 2017 outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 revenue $543.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matson Inc - ‍company expects full year 2017 EBITDA to be modestly higher than $290.0 million in 2016​

* Matson Inc - ‍company expects full year 2017 ocean transportation operating income to be lower than $142.7 million achieved in 2016​

* Matson Inc - Expects to make maintenance capital expenditure payments of about $50 million and vessel construction expenditures of about $250 million ‍for fy2017

* Matson Inc - company expects to​ make dry-docking payments of approximately $50 million in fy2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
