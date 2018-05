BRIEF-Matson Reports Q1 2018 Earnings Per Share $0.33

May 1 (Reuters) - Matson Inc:

* MATSON, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND RAISES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q1 REVENUE $511.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $461 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 EBITDA TO BE LOWER THAN $296.0 MILLION ACHIEVED IN 2017

* EXPECTS INTEREST EXPENSE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $23 MILLION

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO MAKE MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PAYMENTS OF ABOUT $68 MILLION, VESSEL CONSTRUCTION EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $388 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: