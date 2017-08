June 9(Reuters) - Matsuda Sangyo Co Ltd

* Says it established a wholly owned local subsidiary MATSUDA SANGYO TRADING (VIETNAM) COMPANY LIMITED, which is mainly engaged in export and import and wholesale of foods, in Vietnam, on May 23

* Says this subsidiary was capitalized at $500,000

