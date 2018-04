April 13(Reuters) - Matsuoka Corp

* Says it will set up a JV Matsuoka Industries Indonesia, which will be engaged in apparel OEM manufacture, in May, with partners

* Says the JV will be capitalized at $22 million, and the company will hold 51 percent stake in the JV

