May 21 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc:

* MATTEL, INC. ANNOUNCES $500 MILLION ADDITIONAL PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* MATTEL INC - INTENDS TO OFFER $500 MILLION OF ITS 6.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* MATTEL - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, PLUS CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM AND RETIRE ALL OF ITS 2.350% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019, AMONG OTHERS