BRIEF-Mattel Names Ynon Kreiz As CEO, Effective April 26, 2018

April 20 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc:

* MATTEL NAMES YNON KREIZ AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26, 2018

* MATTEL INC - MARGO GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY

* MATTEL INC - KREIZ WILL JOIN GEORGIADIS ON Q1 EARNINGS CALL SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 26, 2018

* MATTEL INC - KREIZ WILL ALSO BECOME CHAIRMAN, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, EFFECTIVE UPON HIS ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* MATTEL INC - KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR

* MATTEL INC - KREIZ IS FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF MAKER STUDIOS INC

* MATTEL INC - GEORGIADIS WILL SERVE IN AN ADVISORY ROLE AT MATTEL THROUGH MAY 10, 2018

* MATTEL -KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER SINCLAIR, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, FORMER CEO OF MATTEL WHO, ON JUNE 13, 2017, ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING