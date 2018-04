BRIEF-Mattel reports Q1 adj loss $0.60 per share

April 26 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc:

* MATTEL INC - Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.90; Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.60

* MATTEL INC - Q1 NET SALES $708.4 MILLION VERSUS $735.6 MILLION LAST YEAR

* MATTEL INC - FOR Q1, NET SALES IN NORTH AMERICA SEGMENT, WHICH INCLUDED $27 MILLION NET SALES REVERSAL, FELL BY 5 PERCENT AS REPORTED AND IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* MATTEL INC - Q1 RESULTS REFLECT $87 MILLION OPERATING INCOME IMPACT FROM TOYS ‘R’ US LIQUIDATION, INCLUDING $30 MILLION SALES REVERSAL

* MATTEL INC - FOR Q1, WORLDWIDE GROSS SALES FOR MATTEL POWER BRANDS WERE $552.9 MILLION, UP 2 PERCENT AS REPORTED, AND DOWN 1 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* MATTEL INC - FOR Q1, WORLDWIDE GROSS SALES FOR THE BARBIE BRAND WERE UP 24 PERCENT AS REPORTED, AND UP 18 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* MATTEL - FOR Q1, WORLDWIDE GROSS SALES FOR FISHER-PRICE AND THOMAS & FRIENDS BRANDS WERE DOWN 8 PERCENT AS REPORTED, AND DOWN 12 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* MATTEL INC Q1 SHR VIEW $-0.39, REV VIEW $694.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: