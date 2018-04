April 20 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc:

* MATTEL INC SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH YNON KREIZ’S APPOINTMENT AS CEO, KREIZ TO GET AN ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $1.5 MILLION - SEC FILING

* MATTEL - KREIZ TO GET TARGET ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY UNDER MATTEL INCENTIVE PLAN OF 150% OF BASE SALARY, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 300% OF BASE SALARY Source : bit.ly/2HOA99M Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)