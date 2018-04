April 3 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc:

* ON MARCH 28 & MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO CERTAIN FOREIGN JOINDER AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DECEMBER 20, 2017

* MATTEL SAYS AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $1.6 BLN OF SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES -SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2GPkPvA] Further company coverage: