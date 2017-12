BRIEF-Mattel Says Continued Negative Trends Could Result in Gross Margin "Deterioration"

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc:

* SAYS CONTINUED NEGATIVE TRENDS IN TOP LINE PERFORMANCE FOR REST OF YEAR COULD RESULT IN “ADDITIONAL GROSS MARGIN DETERIORATION” - SEC FILING

* EXPECT TO INCUR ABOUT $200 MILLION OF COSTS, SPENT BETWEEN Q4 2017 AND END OF 2019 TO IMPLEMENT COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES‍​

* SAYS ADVERTISING & PROMOTION EXPENSES IN FY 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN 2016 ON A GROSS DOLLAR BASIS

* SAYS OPERATING INCOME MARGIN, EXCLUDING SEVERANCE EXPENSES, FOR Q4 EXPECTED TO BE "SIGNIFICANTLY" LOWER THAN Q4 2016 Source text : (bit.ly/2yeZzHc) Further company coverage: