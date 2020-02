Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mattel:

* MATTEL SAYS RESPONDING TO SEC’S SUBPOENA SEEKING DOCUMENTS RELATED TO WHISTLEBLOWER LETTER AND SUBSEQUENT INVESTIGATION

* MATTEL SAYS RESPONDING TO REQUESTS FROM UNITED STATES ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR SDNY RELATED TO WHISTLEBLOWER LETTER & SUBSEQUENT INVESTIGATION

* MATTEL SAYS RECEIVED SUBPOENA IN DEC. 2019 FROM SEC, SEEKING DOCUMENTS RELATED TO WHISTLEBLOWER LETTER AND SUBSEQUENT INVESTIGATION - SEC FILING

