BRIEF-Mattel Says Size Of Board Will Be Decreased From Eleven To Ten

April 24 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc:

* MATTEL INC - EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 26, SIZE OF THE BOARD WILL BE DECREASED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN MEMBERS - SEC FILING

* MATTEL - HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT MARGARET GEORGIADIS WILL NOT ATTEND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL NOT EXERCISE HER AUTHORITY AS PROXY HOLDER AT MEETING

* MATTEL - NOMINATION OF GEORGIADIS AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IS WITHDRAWN, NO NOMINEE FOR ELECTION WILL BE NAMED IN PLACE OF GEORGIADIS

* MATTEL - BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 9 EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* MATTEL - EFFECTIVE UPON HIS ELECTION TO BOARD, YNON KREIZ WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO, WILL BE ONLY DIRECTOR WHO IS NOT INDEPENDENT

* MATTEL - WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR

* MATTEL - IN CONNECTION WITH HER RESIGNATION, GEORGIADIS IS NOT ENTITLED TO SEPARATION PAYMENTS/BENEFITS, UNVESTED EQUITY HELD BY HER WILL BE FORFEITED