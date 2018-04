April 26 (Reuters) - Mattersight Corp:

* MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE

* HOLDERS OF MATTERSIGHT’S COMMON STOCK WILL RECEIVE $2.70 PER COMMON SHARE IN CASH

* TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED FROM NICE’S CASH ON HAND.

* HOLDERS OF MATTERSIGHT’S OUTSTANDING PREFERRED STOCK WILL RECEIVE $7.80 PER SHARE IN CASH, PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID DIVIDENDS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MATTERSIGHT HAS APPROVED TRANSACTION