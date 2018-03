March 15 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc:

* MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT, INC.’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* FITBIT INC - ‍BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA​

* FITBIT INC - ‍BROMBERG JOINED EFFECTIVE MARCH 14, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)