Feb 1 (Reuters) - Matthews International Corp:

* MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF STAR GRANITE & BRONZE

* MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP - DEAL FOR $41.2 MILLION

* MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP - PLANS TO INTEGRATE STAR WITHIN ITS MATTHEWS CEMETERY PRODUCTS BUSINESS, PART OF ITS MEMORIALIZATION SEGMENT