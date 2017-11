Nov 16 (Reuters) - Matthews International Corp:

* MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP - ‍ BOARD DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.19 PER SHARE ON COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL - DIVIDEND FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 11.8% IN COMPANY'S DIVIDEND RATE​