BRIEF-Mattioli Woods Says FY20 Profit View In Line With Co's Expectations

March 27 (Reuters) - Mattioli Woods PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS.

* DO ANTICIPATE AN INEVITABLE DISRUPTION TO TRADING IN COMING MONTHS

* FOLLOWING BANK OF ENGLAND’S CUT IN BASE RATE TO 0.1%, OUR BANKING REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE GOING FORWARD

* PROFIT OUTLOOK FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MAY 2020 REMAINS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS

* MATTIOLI WOODS PLC - CONFIRM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 7.3P PER SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS TODAY