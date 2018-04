April 13 (Reuters) - MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES SAS:

* MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES’ CELLVIZIO® DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR IDENTIFICATION OF PATIENTS AT RISK FOR ESOPHAGEAL CANCER COMPARED TO CURRENT DIAGNOSTIC STANDARD

* RESULTS FROM NEW CLINICAL STUDY THAT ENROLLED 172 PATIENTS AT 8 NON-ACADEMIC CENTERS IN UNITED-STATES