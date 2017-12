Dec 18 (Reuters) - MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES SAS:

* NEW FDA CLEARANCE VALIDATES IN VIVO, REAL-TIME “IDENTIFICATION OF CELLULAR AND VASCULAR ORGANIZATION AND ARCHITECTURE” USING CELLVIZIO®

* ‍PIVOTAL REGULATORY MILESTONE POSITIONING CELLVIZIO AS UNIQUE REAL-TIME IN VIVO VISUALIZATION SYSTEM​