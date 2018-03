March 26 (Reuters) - MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES SAS:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 10.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION OF EUR 20.6 MILLION AT JAN 31

* FY REVENUE EUR 6.7 MILLION, DOWN 24 PERCENT