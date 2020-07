BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies Draws Down Second Tranche Of Loan Agreement With EIB

July 6 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SAS:

* DRAWS DOWN THE €6M SECOND TRANCHE OF LOAN AGREEMENT WITH THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB)

* EXERCISE PRICE OF WARRANTS (BSAS) WILL BE EQUAL TO WEIGHTED AVERAGE OF VOLUMES OF LAST THREE TRADING SESSIONS PRIOR TO THEIR ISSUE, LESS A DISCOUNT OF 5%

* WARRANTS (BSAS) MAY BE EXERCISED AS FROM THEIR ISSUE UNTIL JULY 3, 2039

* THIS SECOND TRANCHE WILL BEAR ANNUAL INTEREST OF 3% AND 4% CAPITALIZED INTEREST PAYABLE IN 5 YEARS WITH PRINCIPAL