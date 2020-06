June 24 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SAS:

* MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A FIRST IN HUMAN STUDY COMBINING ROBOTIC NAVIGATIONAL BRONCHOSCOPY AND NEEDLE-BASED CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY

* STUDY WILL BE CO-FUNDED BY LUNG CANCER INITIATIVE AT JOHNSON & JOHNSON AND MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES

* RECEIVED AUTHORIZATION FROM FCCC IRB TO START PILOT CLINICAL STUDY FOR DIAGNOSIS OF PERIPHERAL LUNG NODULES