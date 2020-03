BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies Receives FDA Clearance For Its Cellvizio® Platform

March 3 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SAS:

* MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE AND CE MARKING FOR ITS NEXT-GENERATION CELLVIZIO® PLATFORM

* MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES SAS SAYS NEW CELLVIZIO® PLATFORM INCLUDES SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS AND WILL ENABLE MAJOR INNOVATIONS

* MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES SAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS OBTAINED 510(K) CLEARANCE (K193416) FROM THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) AND CE MARKING OF CELLVIZIO® ENDOMICROSCOPY PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)