BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies Says Its Near-Term Outlook Is Challenged Due To Coronavirus

March 24 (Reuters) - MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES SAS:

* WE ARE UNABLE TO PREDICT WHEN PROCEDURE AND SYSTEM ADOPTION TRENDS WILL IMPROVE

* OUR NEAR-TERM OUTLOOK HAS BEEN CHALLENGED BY GLOBAL CRISIS CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS, OR COVID-19, DURING Q1 OF 2020-CEO

* WE ARE FOCUSED ON ENSURING THAT ORGANIZATION IS WELL-POSITIONED TO DRIVE GROWTH POST COVID-19

* WE HAVE SEEN A SLOWDOWN IN PROCEDURE TRENDS AS A RESULT OF GROWING NUMBER OF HEALTH AUTHORITIES EITHER RECOMMENDING, OR ENFORCING PROCEDURE DEFERRALS